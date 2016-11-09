BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 PHH Corp will pay a $28 million fine after examiners uncovered "persistent shortcomings" in its mortgage origination and servicing practices, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.
The settlement with the company's PHH Mortgage Corp unit and its PHH Home Loans LLC affiliate requires them to hire a third-party auditor, under a consent order for violations of federal and state laws designed to protect homeowners, Cuomo said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Washington, D.C.)
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent