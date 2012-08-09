BRIEF-Wafergen Bio-Systems expects total revenue for Q4 2016 to be about $3.9 mln
* Wafergen Bio-systems reports revenue growth in fourth quarter of 2016
Aug 9 PHH Corporation on Thursday sold $275 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, RBC, RBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PHH CORPORATION AMT $275 MLN COUPON 7.375 PCT MATURITY 09/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 7.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/23/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 624 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Wafergen Bio-systems reports revenue growth in fourth quarter of 2016
* ICU Medical Inc - integrating ICU Medical infusion devices with hospital electronic medical records decreased major dosing errors by 52 percent
* Rokt closes series 'B' funding round with $15 million led by moelis