Aug 14 The city of Philadelphia on Wednesday cut the size of its planned $200 million revenue bond sale by $30 million, or 15 percent, because of wide yield spreads across the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.

"Our spreads had widened out consistent with similar issuers," said Philadelphia Treasurer Nancy Winkler.

On Wednesday, the credit spread between 10-year, single-A general obligation bonds and top-rated 10-year municipal bonds was 75 basis points. That's 15 basis points wider than the beginning of April, when the spread was at 60 basis points - its narrowest since September 2008, according to Municipal Market Data.

Philadelphia's bonds were rated A1 by Moody's Investors Service, A by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and A by Fitch Ratings.

Proceeds of the sale will be used to finance water and wastewater projects. The lead manager on the deal is Morgan Stanley & Co.

The city of about 1.5 million people originally cut the deal down to $150 million because of concerns about market conditions.

But the sale drew many orders, with early maturities oversubscribed by between 2.9 and 8.3 times. The strong book order also allowed the city to lower yields by as much as 7 basis points in shorter maturities. Yields on the city's new 30-year bonds were lowered by 3 basis points, Winkler said.

"When you have that strong an order book, the issuer is then in a position to ask for yields to be lowered," Winkler said.

The healthy orders and lowered yields allowed the city to add back $10 million in each of the 2020 and 2021 maturities, bringing the final sale to $170 million, she said.

The deal consisted of bonds that either mature in 10 years or less, or in 30 years, avoiding mid-range maturities where yield spreads have been at their highest, Winkler said.

The top yield was 5.22 percent on bonds maturing in 30 years with a 5.125 percent coupon. Ten-year bonds with both 4.00 percent and 5.00 percent coupons were priced at 3.51 percent, according to final pricing information.

The true interest cost was about 4.14 percent, and the average life of the bonds was 13.6 years, Winkler said.