MOVES-HighVista Strategies names Edmund Hajim chairman
Feb 22 Boston-based investment firm HighVista Strategies LLC appointed Edmund Hajim as its chairman.
Nov 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service said on Tuesday it cut West Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School's revenue bonds to BB-plus from BBB-minus, affecting about $7.45 million of debt.
The bonds issued by the Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development were cut to junk status reflecting weaker academic performance and greater enrollment levels exceeding the charter cap that presents a risk to future charter renewal, the rating agency said in a statement.
The rating agency said the downgrade also reflects its concerns about the school's academic performance.
* On Feb 15, 2017 entered into amended,restated revolving credit agreement for $450 million five-year unsecured revolving credit facility
* RBI called to set up new entities to deal w/ bad loans (Updates with quotes, context)