NEW YORK Dec 17 Mortimer Zuckerman, the chairman and chief executive of office owner Boston Properties Inc, has pledged $200 million to endow a Mind Brain Behavior Institute at Columbia University.

"At its root, this is an investment in accomplished scholars whose collective mission is both greater understanding of the human condition and the discovery of new cures for human suffering," Zuckerman said in a statement.

The Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute will be located within the 450,000 square-foot Jerome L. Greene Science Center, the centerpiece of the University's new Manhattanville campus in New York's Harlem neighborhood.

It will become the hub of cross-campus research on brain science, bringing together researchers from Columbia University Medical Center, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, and other schools to collaborate on pioneering research in the neural sciences and a wide array of academic fields involving human behavior.

Zuckerman also is publisher of U.S. News & World Report and the New York Daily News.