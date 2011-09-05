MANILA, Sept 5 Philex Petroleum Corp (PPC)
, a unit of Philippine miner Philex Mining Corp ,
will list 1.7 billion common shares on Sept. 12, with 35 percent
to be distributed as dividends, a listing prospectus showed on
Monday.
PPC will debut at 1.20 pesos per share in a listing by way
of introduction. Based on authorised capital of 6.8 billion
shares, the listing would value the company at about 8.16
billion pesos ($193 million).
Listing by way of introduction does not require an initial
public offering. However, PPC, which has interests in coal
mining and oil and gas exploration, is required to offer shares
to the public within 12 months from its listing date.
The parent firm will distribute 598.6 million shares of PPC
as property dividend to Philex shareholders, the filing showed.
In July, Philex said it would issue one PPC share for every
eight Philex shares held and also planned to pay a cash dividend
of 5.2 centavos per Philex share.
PPC may participate in a state auction for 15 contracts to
explore for oil and gas near southwestern Palawan island, Philex
chairman Manuel Pangilinan said in a July interview with
Reuters.
PPC fully owns Brixton Energy & Mining Corp, which is
engaged in coal mining, and has a 64.45 percent stake in Forum
Energy plc , a U.K.-listed firm that has interests in
several petroleum exploration projects in the Philippines.
Forum has a 70 percent interest in the Sampaguita gas
prospect in the Reed Bank in the disputed South China Sea.
PPC also owns 18.5 percent of Pitkin Petroleum Plc, which
has exploration projects in Peru, Vietnam and the Philippines,
10.3 percent of Philippines-listed exploration firm PetroEnergy
Resources Corp .
Shares in Philex, a $3.2 billion copper-and-gold miner
controlled by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd , rose 2
percent on Monday in a market that fell 0.2 percent.
($1 = 42.2 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)