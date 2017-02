Oct 27 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos unless stated)

Net income 4.35 vs 2.12

Core net income 3.98 vs 2.31

Core EBITDA* 6.33 vs 3.91

Revenue 11.22 vs 8.13

EPS (peso) 0.88 vs 0.43

NOTE: Philex Mining Corp , the Philippines' largest gold and copper miner, is partly owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd . The company said its January to September net profit was a record high for the period.

EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation.

($1 = 43.2 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)