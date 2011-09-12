* Shares surge about 10 times listing price
* Says may raise funds via equity or debt offer
* Eyes foreign partners for natural gas project
(Recasts, adds Philex officials' comments, updates price)
MANILA, Sept 12 Shares of the Philippines'
Philex Petroleum Corp jumped about ten times its
listing price on Monday, and the company said it may sell shares
or debt to raise funds for a natural gas exploration project in
the South China Sea.
Philex Petroleum, a unit of the country's top miner Philex
Mining Corp , surged to as much as 13 pesos (30.4 US
cents) at its market debut before paring some of its gains to
close nearly 617 percent higher against a listing price of 1.20
pesos.
It listed 1.7 billion common shares on the Philippine Stock
Exchange by way of introduction, which does not require an
initial public offering. About 35 percent of its shares had been
distributed to shareholders prior to the listing.
The steep rise in Philex Petroleum's shares were typical of
companies which listed by way of introduction as these firms
list a small portion of their shares, and reflected strong
market interest in mining and oil firms considered as defensive
stocks, said Jose Vistan, research head at AB Capital
Securities.
Parent Philex Mining, owned by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate
First Pacific Co Ltd, was up 0.4 percent in a broader
market that fell 1.2 percent.
"Our options are to offer shares depending on the market
price or sell debt," Philex Petroleum chief operating officer
Carlo Pablo said at a briefing after a listing ceremony.
Proceeds of the planned capital raising would fund the
exploration of natural gas deposits it has previously discovered
in the Sampaguita well in the Reed Bank in the South China Sea.
The Sampaguita project, to be developed over the next two
years at an estimated cost of $80 million, involves further
survey work, drilling of an appraisal well and possibly another
exploratory well to prove the volume of deposits, said Philex
chairman Manuel Pangilinan.
Philex Mining can provide as much as $20 million to finance
the initial phases of the work programme, he said.
The Sampaguita prospect, covered by Service Contract 72
issued by the government, was initially found to contain 3.4
trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
London-listed Forum Energy Plc , which is 64
percent-owned by Philex Petroleum, has a 70 percent interest in
Sampaguita. Monte Oro Resources and Energy Inc owns the balance
of 30 percent.
The Reed Bank, which Manila calls the Recto Bank, is not
part of the contested Spratlys group of islands in the South
China Sea, Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario said in July.
The Spratlys, believed to have huge oil and gas deposits and
also considered a rich fishing ground, are claimed entirely by
China, Taiwan, and Vietnam and in part by Malaysia, Brunei, and
the Philippines.
Pangilinan said Philex was open to "commercial arrangements"
to develop Sampaguita, as the group would not have enough
finances to develop a gas field as large as Malampaya, the
Philippines' biggest oil and natural gas project, located off
southwestern Palawan province.
"That will cost several billions of dollars and you do have
to get anyone of the big oil companies -- Chinese, or American
or British -- to help out in the development," he said.
Philex Petroleum also has interests in exploration assets in
Peru and Vietnam via Pitkin Petroleum Plc.
($1 = 42.7 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)