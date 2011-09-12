MANILA, Sept 12 Shares of Philex Petroleum Corp , a unit of Philippine miner Philex Mining Corp , debuted on the Philippine stock exchange on Monday at more than double their issue price.

Philex Petroleum, which was initially priced at 1.20 pesos per share, opened at 3.0 pesos per share. The firm listed 1.7 billion common shares by way of introduction, with 35 percent distributed as dividends to shareholders of Philex Mining.

Listing by way of introduction does not require an initial public offering. However, Philex Petroleum, which has interests in coal mining and oil and gas exploration, is required to offer shares to the public within the next 12 months.

Philex Mining is owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd .

($1 = 42.6 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)