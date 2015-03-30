PRAGUE, March 30 Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR proposed paying a gross dividend of 880 crowns per share from 2014 profit and retained earnings, it said in an invitation to its annual shareholders meeting published on its website on Monday.

Consolidated net profit rose 1.3 percent to 2.26 billion crowns ($89.52 million) in 2014, the company said in its annual report. ($1 = 25.2470 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)