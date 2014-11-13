UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Nov 13 Czech Philip Morris posted a 17.6-percent rise in third-quarter revenues to 3.8 billion Czech crowns ($171.23 million) on Thursday.
Third-quarter shipments grew 17.7 percent, driven mainly by a 23.1-percent rise in exports, the cigarette maker said.
(1 U.S. dollar = 22.1930 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources