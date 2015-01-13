MANILA Jan 13 The Philippine affiliate of
Philip Morris International Inc said on Tuesday it would
cut 640 jobs, or nearly 13 percent of its workforce in the
country, as it restructures cigarette manufacturing operations
at its Marikina plant in Manila.
The plant, which employs 1,640 workers in all, will see its
workforce reduced to 1,000 once the job cuts take effect on Feb.
15, said a company source who did not wish to be identified.
The Philippine affiliate PMFTC Inc, a joint venture between
Philip Morris and unlisted Fortune Tobacco Corp of Philippine
tycoon Lucio Tan, employed around 5,000 people in the country
prior to the proposed layoffs, with the remaining workers
located at another plant in Tanauan City in Batangas province,
south of the capital Manila, and at regional sales offices.
"This was a very difficult decision to make but in order to
maintain a viable operation and to safeguard the future of our
business in Marikina, it was necessary to take this step," PMFTC
Inc President Paul Riley said in a statement.
Production volume at the Marikina plant had declined by over
30 percent since 2012 as a result of illicit cigarette trading
and higher tobacco taxes that were imposed from January 2013,
Riley said.
The affected employees would be given "very generous"
separation packages, well in excess of the legal requirements,
Riley said.
He said PMFTC would "continue to offer highly competitive
salary and conditions for all our employees, as a committed
long-term investor, employer and major taxpayer in the
Philippines."
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)