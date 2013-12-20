LONDON Dec 20 Altria Group and Philip
Morris International (PMI), the makers of Marlboro
cigarettes in the United States and internationally, are teaming
up to market electronic cigarettes and other "reduced risk"
tobacco products.
Less dangerous alternatives to cigarettes are a key focus
for big tobacco firms as governments worldwide crack down and
consumers cut back.
"PMI firmly believes that reduced-risk tobacco products, as
well as e-cigarettes, represent an important step toward
achieving the public health goal of harm reduction, a potential
paradigm shift for the industry and a significant growth
opportunity for the company," said PMI Chief Executive Andre
Calantzopoulos in a statement on Friday.
Under the terms of a set of licensing, supply and
cooperation agreements, Philip Morris has the right to
exclusively sell Altria's e-cigarettes outside the United States
while Altria has the right to exclusively sell in the United
States two "modified risk tobacco products" being developed by
Philip Morris, which heat the tobacco without burning it.
Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.
The companies, which were combined until 2008, also said
they would work together on scientific assessments and
regulatory authorizations.
PMI already planned to test its "reduced risk" products in
international markets during the second half of 2014.
It said the agreement with Altria provided a roadmap for
commercialization in the United States, subject to approval by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It also accelerates its
entry into the international e-cigarette market.