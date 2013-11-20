Nov 20 Philip Morris International Inc : * Revising most recent 2013 reported diluted EPS guidance to a range of $5.37

to $5.42 * Says is on track to surpass its four-year annual average pricing variance of

$1.8 billion in 2013 * Says forecasts total international cigarette industry volume to decline by

approximately 3.0% in 2013 * Says expects that international cigarette industry volume in 2014 could

decline by 2%-3% overall * Expects international cigarette industry volume in 2014 could decline by

2%-3% overall, by 7%-8% in EU region and by 9%-11% in Russia * Says announces its intention to enter the e-cigarette category during the

second half of 2014 * Says expects it should be able to grow its currency-neutral adjusted diluted

EPS by some 6% to 8% in 2014 * FY 2013 earnings per share view $5.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $5.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage