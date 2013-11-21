BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports February traffic
* Jetblue - Co's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for February increased approximately one and a half percent year over year
Nov 21 Philip Morris International Inc : * Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy * Goldman Sachs removes from americas conviction buy list
* Jetblue - Co's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for February increased approximately one and a half percent year over year
* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Has signed a note repurchase agreement with a group of bondholders affiliated with Whitebox Advisors
* Bridgepoint Education - entered agreement with Warburg Pincus Private Equity VIII LP to repurchase 18.1 million shares of co's stock from Warburg Pincus