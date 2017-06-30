LONDON, June 30 Cigarette maker Philip Morris
International thinks its iQOS smokeless tobacco product
can make Britain a country of non-smokers in coming years, an
executive said on Friday.
Since iQOS was launched in the UK in December, Philip Morris
has found that about 70 percent of users are able to give up
cigarettes, Peter Nixon, its UK and Ireland managing director,
told BBC Radio. That compares with only about 15-20 percent of
people who use e-cigarettes, he said.
"It's unprecedented," Nixon told the Today show. "We're very
encouraged that products like iQOS are the absolute game
changer."
Whereas e-cigarettes use nicotine-laced liquid, IQOS heats
tobacco sticks, called Heets, to a high enough temperature to
create a vapour but not smoke.
Philip Morris, which has Marlboro cigarettes among its
global brands, has applied to U.S. health regulators to have
iQOS recognised as having "modified risk" compared with
cigarettes.
British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco
are also selling tobacco-based "vaping" devices, but so far
Philip Morris is in the lead.
The company sells about 7 billion Heets a year, which is
tiny compared with the 820 billion conventional cigarettes it
sells. But Nixon told the BBC that the company hopes to produce
100 billion Heets next year, a huge jump from the less than 400
million it made in 2015.
"We're absolutely serious. One day we want to stop selling
cigarettes," Nixon said on the programme. "We're moving very
fast."
There are still 7.5 million smokers in Britain, Nixon said,
and Philip Morris has hired "freelancers" to help to bring that
number down. These freelancers act like quitting coaches and can
earn 50 pounds ($64.95) from Philip Morris for every person they
convert from cigarettes to iQOS.
"With these types of programmess we can get that down to
almost zero in coming years," Nixon said.
($1 = 0.7699 pounds)
