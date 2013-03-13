March 13 Philip Morris International Inc, the maker of Marlboro and L&M cigarettes, said it appointed Andre Calantzopoulos as chief executive, marking his return to a role he gave up after the company's spin-off from Altria Group Inc in 2008.

The company, which was the international business arm of Altria, was spun off in March 2008 as the parent focused more on its domestic U.S. market.

Calantzopoulos became the chief operating officer of the new company, while Altria's then CEO Louis Camilleri took the helm at Philip Morris International.

Camilleri will stay on as chairman and help with the transition, the company said.

Philip Morris said it held 28.8 percent of the global cigarette market last year, excluding China and the United States.