PRAGUE Aug 28 Consolidated first-half net profit at Philip Morris CR fell 0.2 percent to 1.13 billion crowns ($57 million) as consumers opted for cheaper cigarette brands, the Czech tobacco group said.

"Our shipment volume remains under pressure in both countries (the Czech Republic and Slovakia) due to the lower total market volumes and lower market share in the Czech Republic, where consumer down-trading to lower taxed cigarettes and fine cut tobacco continued," chairman and managing director Andras Toevisi said on Tuesday.

Revenue, net of excise tax and value added tax (VAT), rose 11.8 percent to 6.28 million crowns, driven by higher exports. ($1 = 19.8184 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor)