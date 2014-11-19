PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Nov 19 Philip Morris International Inc , the world's largest tobacco company, plans to launch its new iQOS smokeless device and Marlboro HeatSticks in Milan, Italy on Thursday following a launch in Nagoya, Japan earlier this month.
Speaking at a conference on Wednesday hosted by Morgan Stanley, Philip Morris Chief Executive Andre Calantzopoulos said the Japan launch has gone better than expected.
In terms of performance, Calantzopoulos said the Marlboro cigarette maker was targeting annual growth next year of 4 to 6 percent in net revenue and 8 to 10 percent in earnings. He also stood by the company's forecast for this year, which calls for earnings in the range of $4.76 to $4.81 per share. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by William Hardy)
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.