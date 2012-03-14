March 14 Philip Morris International Inc on Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $550 MLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 3/20/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.153 FIRST PAY 9/20/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.803 PCT SETTLEMENT 3/20/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 68 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 2 AMT $700 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 3/20/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.555 FIRST PAY 9/20/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.652 PCT SETTLEMENT 3/20/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 123 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A