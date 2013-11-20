European shares slip for 4th day as Aggreko, Casino sink
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Nov 20 Marlboro cigarettes maker Philip Morris International Inc raised its full-year profit forecast, citing a lower impact from unfavorable exchange rates, and said it would enter the e-cigarette business in the second half of 2014.
The world's largest listed tobacco company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $5.37-$5.42 per share from $5.35-$5.40.
Analysts on average were expecting Philip Morris to earn $5.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Philip Morris shares were down 2.7 percent at $89 on Wednesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
BERLIN, March 7 Germany's defence ministry has decided to buy high-altitude MQ-4C Triton unmanned surveillance planes built by U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp for deliveries after 2025, ministry sources said on Tuesday.
BERLIN, March 7 Germany's defence ministry has decided to buy high-altitude MQ-4C Triton unmanned surveillance planes built by U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp for deliveries after 2025, ministry sources said on Tuesday.