MANILA Nov 22 The Philippines' agricultural output is seen growing 3 percent in the final three months of the year, at the same level as the previous quarter, the farm minister said on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Pinol told reporters agriculture growth was also forecast to sustain its "robust" pace next year, barring strong typhoons, due to greater demand for fish products from China.

Agricultural output grew 3 percent in the third quarter compared with a year ago, rebounding from a contraction in the June quarter when a dry spell due to a El Niño weather event hurt crops and fish production.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)