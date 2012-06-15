* May net inflow $106.3 mln vs yr-ago $364.2 mln
* May net inflow lowest in three mths
* Jan-May net inflow $878.7 mln, down 56 pct y/y
MANILA, June 15 The Philippine central bank
released on Friday data on net foreign portfolio investments in
May:
Net inflows May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
($ mln) 106 333 158 -305 586 140 491
KEY POINTS:
- Gross foreign portfolio inflows in May reached $1.52
billion and gross outflows totaled $1.4 billion due to growing
concerns about Greece and Spain.
- Foreign portfolio inflows received a boost from several
share offerings by Bloombery Resorts Corp, Rockwell
Land Corp, East West Banking Corp, and Calata
Corp, the central bank said in a statement.
- May's net inflow, which was less than half the previous
year's $364.18 million net inflow, brought five-month portfolio
flows to $878.7 million, down 56 percent form last year.
- Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told reporters the level
of portfolio inflows this year was expected to catch up with the
previous year's level as the country's good macroeconomic
fundamentals would attract investors.
- The United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Luxembourg
and Singapore were the top five investor countries in May.
- Registration of foreign investments with the central bank
is voluntary, but is required if investors want to buy foreign
currency to be sent out of the country.
- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept its key policy rate
steady at a record low of 4 percent for a second time in a row
on Thursday as it expects the economy to stay resilient on the
back of robust domestic demand and state spending.
- But a central bank survey released on Friday showed
consumer confidence weakened further in the June quarter because
of perceived high cost of goods and services, rising
unemployment, low salary income and expected higher household
expenditure. The overall confidence index slipped further to
-19.5 percent in the second quarter from -14.7 percent in the
previous quarter.
LINK:
- For details, click on central bank website: www.bsp.gov.ph
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)