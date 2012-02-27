* Due diligence on $500 million deal completed

* San Miguel wants management control with 49 pct stake

* Rival $700 million offer made by PLDT chairman

MANILA, Feb 27 Conglomerate San Miguel Corp has finished its due diligence on Philippine Airlines Inc (PAL) and a deal to add the flag carrier to its business portfolio via a $500 million acquisition is almost certain, sources said on Monday.

San Miguel, which has aggressively expanded into capital-intensive sectors such as infrastructure, power, mining, and telecoms in less than four years, has offered to buy a 49 percent stake in PAL for $500 million, said one source with knowledge on the talks. The deal also gives San Miguel management control of the airline.

"The due diligence is finished," a second source told Reuters.

San Miguel and the group of Lucio Tan, majority owner of the airline, signed in late December a memorandum of understanding prior on the due diligence. The agreement carried a provision that the Tan group would be talking exclusively to San Miguel on the proposed deal.

But the business group of Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of the Philippines' largest listed firm, PLDT, and chief executive of the telco's parent, Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, made a counteroffer to buy into PAL, two of the sources said.

Media reports have said Pangilinan made an offer of $700 million for 100 percent ownership of the airline. Pangilinan has repeatedly declined to comment on the matter.

Officials of San Miguel were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco)