MANILA, July 22 Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc
said it will invest 24 billion pesos ($531 million) in
the cement business after formalising a deal with Irish cement
maker CRH Plc to buy the Philippine assets of Lafarge SA
.
The announcement on Wednesday came about two months after
cement companies Holcim and Lafarge, which have agreed
to merge, said CRH would buy some of their assets for 6.5
billion euros ($7.12 billion).
In May, Aboitiz said it was looking to partner with CRH to
buy Lafarge's assets in the Philippines as the local
power-to-banking conglomerate sought to diversify into
infrastructure.
"The agreement (with CRH) will be by way of an agreed
investment in holding companies for the purpose of the
acquisition of the various Philippine assets and businesses of
Lafarge SA, including the cement production and other
cement-related businesses and services," Aboitiz told Manila's
stock exchange on Wednesday.
The transaction is expected to be completed within the
second half of 2015, subject to conditions under the merger of
Holcim and Lafarge and approval of the global sale of Lafarge
assets, it said.
($1 = 45.2350 pesos)
($1 = 0.9128 euros)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates)