MANILA, April 15 Aboitiz Power Corp, one
of the Philippines' biggest electricity producers, said on
Wednesday that a recent blackout in the southern island of
Mindanao will delay the start of its 300 megawatt coal-fired
power plant project.
Aboitiz said in a statement that the seven-hour
Mindanao-wide blackout on April 5 disrupted the commissioning of
the second 150-MW unit of the power plant, with commercial
operations delayed by 10 months to February 2016.
Commissioning of the plant's first 150-MW unit remains on
schedule and should reach commercial operation by the end of
June this year, it said.
The plant, to be operated by Aboitiz's Therma South Inc
unit, is designed to boost electricity supply to an island that
has been suffering for years from rolling brownouts due to
inadequate power reserves.
Many of the country's biggest power producers, including San
Miguel Corp, Ayala Corp and Manila Electric Co
, are planning new capacity in Mindanao, home to the
country's biggest nickel mines, some tourist spots, and banana
and pineapple plantations supplying Dole Food Co Inc
and Del Monte Pacific Ltd.
But most of the projects have yet to be built, raising fears
that a potential power crisis could undermine Southeast Asia's
fastest-growing economy.
"Initial findings show that the (power) disruption
unfortunately caused damage to the auxiliary components to the
boiler of Unit 2," Aboitiz said.
The cost of repairs was unclear as Therma South was
conducting a more detailed assessment of the extent of the work
needed.
The Mindanao Business Council has sought an explanation from
the government for the blackout, which the Department of Energy
said was caused by the breakdown of an ageing transformer.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin)