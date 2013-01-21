MANILA Jan 21 The Philippines expects its agriculture output to grow between 4.3 to 5.3 percent this year, supported by higher rice production, the farm minister said on Monday.

Manila expects its unmilled rice output this year to hit 20 million tonnes against an actual 18.03 million tonnes in 2012, Proceso Alcala told reporters.

