MANILA, Sept 28 Philippine Airlines has agreed to buy another $2.5 billion worth of jets from Airbus, its president said on Friday, bringing close to $10 billion its total orders from the aircraft manufacturer.

The new deal involves the purchase of 10 wide-bodied jets with a list price of $250 million each, Ramon Ang said, on top of the airline's $7 billion deal with Airbus announced in August.