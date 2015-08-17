MANILA Aug 17 Six consortia have expressed interest in bidding for two packages of Philippine airport projects worth $2.34 billion and that are due to be operated privately for 30 years, a government official said.

The bids are part of a programme to upgrade ageing infrastructure in one of Asia's fastest growing economies, and involve the central Bacolod-Silay and Iloilo International airports and the Davao, Laguindingan and Bohol airport projects in central and southern Philippines.

Cosette Canilao, head of the government's Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Centre, told reporters the following consortia had submitted pre-qualification documents. Binding bids will be opened in January.

1. Metro Pacific Investments Corp in partnership with Philippines Airports Management Co, a joint venture between global airport operators Aéroports de Paris SA and TAV Havalimanlari Holdings AS

2. San Miguel Corp

3. Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and French firm VINCI Airports

4. India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd and the Philippines' Megawide Construction Corp

5. Japan's Sojitz Corp, Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd and Filinvest Group

6. Union Equities Corp.

JG Summit Holdings Inc, and Philippine Skylanders Inc, which have had expressed interest in the project, did not submit pre-qualification documents, Canilao said. ($1 = 46.3000 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Miral Fahmy)