MANILA, July 23 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino refused to budge on Monday on a territorial dispute with
China, asking Beijing to respect Manila's rights in the South
China Sea and announcing plans to upgrade military capabilities.
Addressing a joint session of the Philippine Congress for
the third time since his election in 2010, Aquino asked the
Filipino people to unite behind his government's efforts to
resolve the dispute peacefully.
"If someone enters your yard and told you he owns it, will
you allow that?," Aquino said. "It's not right to give away what
is rightfully ours. And so I ask for solidarity from our people
regarding this issue. Let us speak with one voice."
The South China Sea has become Asia's biggest potential
military flashpoint as Beijing's sovereignty claim over the huge
area has set it against Vietnam and the Philippines, as the
three countries race to tap possibly huge oil reserves believed
to lie under the seabed.
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have claims on parts of the
sea.
The row was a central issue at an acrimonious Southeast
Asian regional summit last week that ended with members failing
to agree on a concluding statement for the first time in 45
years.
Aquino said the Philippines had shown restraint by pulling
out its navy ship and replacing it with a civilian vessel when
Chinese fishing boats entered Scarborough Shoal, which lies in
the South China Sea about 124 nautical miles west of the main
Philippine island of Luzon.
The Philippines insists it has sole jurisdiction over the
uninhabited shoal because it lies within the country's 200 mile
exclusive economic zone.
"It's not too much to ask the other side to respect our
rights just as we respected their rights," Aquino said, adding
that as the nation's leader, "I must uphold the law of the
land."
NOT PICKING A FIGHT
Aquino also announced plans under a 75 billion-peso ($1.8
billion) military modernisation fund to acquire a refurbished
frigate, C-130 planes, utility and combat helicopters,
communication equipment, rifles and mortars.
"This is not about picking a fight. This is not about
bullying. This is about attaining peace. This is about our
capability to defend ourselves," he said.
Philippine defence and military officials say they are
worried by China's "creeping imposition" of its claims in
disputed areas in the South China Sea, a violation of an
informal code of conduct adopted in Cambodia in 2002.
The two countries have faced off on a number of occasions in
the disputed waters, and earlier in the year they were involved
in a month-long standoff at Scarborough Shoal.
Last year, the Philippines scrambled aircraft and ships to
the Reed Bank area after Chinese navy ships threatened to ram a
Philippine survey vessel.
Beijing said last month it had begun "combat-ready" patrols
in waters it said were under its control in the South China Sea,
after saying it "vehemently opposed" a Vietnamese law asserting
sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly islands.
The stakes have risen in the area as the U.S. military
shifts its attention and resources back to Asia, emboldening its
long-time ally the Philippines and former foe Vietnam to take a
bolder stance against Beijing.
The United States has stressed it is neutral in the
long-running maritime dispute, despite offering to help boost
the Philippines' decrepit military forces. It says freedom of
navigation is its main concern about a waterway that carries $5
trillion in trade -- half the world's shipping tonnage.
