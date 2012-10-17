MANILA Oct 17 Philippines President Benigno
Aquino said on Wednesday he wants to wait for the passage of a
mining taxation reform law before approving the $5.9 billion
Tampakan copper-and-gold mining project by global miner Xstrata
Plc's Philippines unit.
"That seems to be the more prudent way," Aquino told a media
conference when asked if the government would delay its decision
to approve Sagittarius Mines Inc's application for the project
in the southern Philippines.
Sagittarius, a unit of Xstrata and part-owned by Australian
miner Indophil Resources NL, has asked Aquino to reverse the
Department of Environment and Natural Resources' decision not to
issue an environmental compliance certificate for the project.
The agency has said it would not issue a certificate,
required before Sagittarius could start mine construction, until
a provincial government ban on open-pit mining is lifted.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)