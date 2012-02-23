MANILA Feb 23 Former Philippine President
Gloria Macapagal Arroyo pleaded not guilty on Thursday to
electoral fraud on the first day of a trial seen as a landmark
test of the government's ability to tackle entrenched corruption
in the Southeast Asian nation.
Arroyo, a 64-year-old who ruled the Philippines from 2001 to
2010, sat quietly beside her husband and son during the court
proceedings, only speaking out loud to confirm her widely
expected plea.
"Not guilty," she told the court, standing from a second row
seat behind government prosecutors and her lawyers after charges
against her were read.
Arroyo's trial, which could see her sentenced to life in
prison, is central to President Benigno Aquino's pledge to
tackle endemic graft that threatens to take the shine off an
economic revival and investment rebound in the Philippines.
Aquino is also pushing the Senate impeachment of
the country's Supreme Court chief, Renato Corona, who was
installed by Arroyo and is accused of protecting her from
investigation.. The former president and her
allies accuse Aquino of pursuing a political vendetta against
her.
The trial could be a source of political friction for months
or even years if past high-profile Philippine corruption cases
are any guide. The trial of Arroyo's predecessor, Joseph
Estrada, lasted six years from 2001-2007 before he was convicted
of plunder and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007. Arroyo
pardoned him two weeks later.
The landmark cases come as Aquino rides high approval
ratings and pledges to go beyond the usual half-hearted efforts
to stamp out corruption that pervades public life, keeping tax
revenues low and hurting efforts to alleviate poverty.
"ONE STEP CLOSER"
The presidential palace said in a statement that the start
of the trial brought the Philippines "one step closer towards
attaining closure to the many controversies that have hounded
our country during the previous administration."
The court set a preliminary hearing on April 19, which
Arroyo is not required to attend. Arroyo, wearing a white dress
suit and neck brace following two spine surgeries last year,
smiled and posed for photographers while inside the courtroom.
"She is frustrated," Jose Miguel Arroyo, her husband, told
reporters. "She feels it's an injustice to her."
Prosecutors accuse Arroyo of ordering her allies, including
those in the country's election commission, to fix the victory
of all her party's 12 senatorial candidates in a Muslim province
in the southern Philippines in 2007 elections.
Arroyo also faces separate corruption investigations for her
alleged role in the misuse of public funds and kickbacks from a
multi-million telecommunications deal with a China's ZTE Corp
. The public broadband deal was aborted in 2008.
She denies all the charges.
Authorities stopped the former leader at Manila's
main international airport in November as she was on her way to
board a plane for overseas treatment of her spine condition. She
was arrested days later at a private hospital in Manila.
Dozens of Arroyo's supporters gathered outside the courtroom
in a peaceful protest on Thursday, holding placards and banners.
"We will not abandon you," one said.
They tried to march towards the court building, but a
phalanx of anti-riot police officers stopped them. About 400
police officers guarded the court building and a major national
road was closed to allow easy access for Arroyo's convoy.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and
Stuart Grudgings.)