MANILA Oct 4 All security officials are safe
following an attack by hundreds of Maoist rebels on a Philippine
mine operated by the country's largest nickel producer, police
officials clarified on Tuesday.
Police initially reported on Monday that three people from a
private security agency guarding the Taganito Mining Corporation
in Surigao del Norte province on the southern Mindanao island
were killed when they tried to stop the rebels.
But Reynaldo Rafal, regional police chief, said on Tuesday
that checks by the police and the chief security officer of
Taganito Mining showed the company's private security guards
were all safe.
"There are no casualties and the security guards were all
accounted for," Rafal told reporters.
"There is continuing accounting of everything -- personnel,
damages to property and equipment," Rafal later told Reuters.
Taganito is a unit of Nickel Asia Corp , the
Philippines' largest nickel producer which is partly owned by
Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd . Nickel Asia
suspended operations at the mine indefinitely.
"We continue to assess the damage," Gerard Brimo, Nickel
Asia president, told Reuters, declining to add more details.
The rebels also attacked the $1.4 billion nickel processing
plant owned by Taganito's sister firm, Taganito HPAL Nickel,
currently under construction and the nearby nickel mine of
Vancouver-based Platinum Group Metals Corp .
Sumitomo and Mitsui & Co, Ltd both have interests
in Taganito HPAL Nickel.
A man who identified himself as a rebel spokesman called a
local radio station on Tuesday and said the attacks were aimed
at getting rid of the miners whose activities pose threats to
the environment, farmers and indigenous people in the area.
He said the rebels had sent letters to the miners warning
them of the attacks if they didn't follow policies of the rebel
group in the area, including payment of revolutionary taxes.
Executive Secretary to the president of the Philippines,
Paquito Ochoa, said in a statement late on Monday officials were
taking the attacks seriously and the government was on top of
the situation.
He added the incident was isolated and would not deter
Manila from luring investors into the country to help spur
economic growth.
