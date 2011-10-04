MANILA Oct 4 All security officials are safe following an attack by hundreds of Maoist rebels on a Philippine mine operated by the country's largest nickel producer, police officials clarified on Tuesday.

Police initially reported on Monday that three people from a private security agency guarding the Taganito Mining Corporation in Surigao del Norte province on the southern Mindanao island were killed when they tried to stop the rebels.

But Reynaldo Rafal, regional police chief, said on Tuesday that checks by the police and the chief security officer of Taganito Mining showed the company's private security guards were all safe.

"There are no casualties and the security guards were all accounted for," Rafal told reporters.

"There is continuing accounting of everything -- personnel, damages to property and equipment," Rafal later told Reuters.

Taganito is a unit of Nickel Asia Corp , the Philippines' largest nickel producer which is partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd . Nickel Asia suspended operations at the mine indefinitely.

"We continue to assess the damage," Gerard Brimo, Nickel Asia president, told Reuters, declining to add more details.

The rebels also attacked the $1.4 billion nickel processing plant owned by Taganito's sister firm, Taganito HPAL Nickel, currently under construction and the nearby nickel mine of Vancouver-based Platinum Group Metals Corp .

Sumitomo and Mitsui & Co, Ltd both have interests in Taganito HPAL Nickel.

A man who identified himself as a rebel spokesman called a local radio station on Tuesday and said the attacks were aimed at getting rid of the miners whose activities pose threats to the environment, farmers and indigenous people in the area.

He said the rebels had sent letters to the miners warning them of the attacks if they didn't follow policies of the rebel group in the area, including payment of revolutionary taxes.

Executive Secretary to the president of the Philippines, Paquito Ochoa, said in a statement late on Monday officials were taking the attacks seriously and the government was on top of the situation.

He added the incident was isolated and would not deter Manila from luring investors into the country to help spur economic growth. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ed Lane)