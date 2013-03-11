MANILA, March 11 Philippine conglomerate Ayala
Corp's net income rose 12 percent in 2012 supported by
strong performances in real estate, banking and water.
Ayala, which has a market capitalisation of $8.3 billion
making it the country's second most valuable conglomerate, made
net profit of 10.6 billion pesos ($261 million) in 2012, up from
9.4 billion pesos in 2011, it said on Monday.
Core net income, which excludes depreciation charges and
one-off items, jumped 32 percent to 11.6 billion pesos in the
same period.
Ayala owns the country's biggest property firm Ayala Land
Inc, its second biggest telecommunications carrier
Globe Telecom, and most valuable lender Bank of the
Philippine Islands, among other businesses.
For more on the company's earnings results, click on link.reuters.com/tut56t
($1 = 40.68 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)