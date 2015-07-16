MANILA, July 16 The Philippines' Ayala Corp said on Thursday it had signed a deal to acquire 50 percent of local drug retailer Generika, expanding a healthcare business that includes a chain of hospitals and satellite clinics.

Generika sells generic medicines and has over 500 stores nationwide, Ayala said in a statement, without disclosing the value or terms of the acquisition.

Ayala Corp is a holding company with controlling interests in property developer Ayala Land Inc, Globe Telecom Inc , Manila Water Co Inc and Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.

