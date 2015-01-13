MANILA Jan 13 The Philippines' Ayala Land Inc
will be looking to raise 10 billion pesos to 15 billion
pesos ($223 million to $335 million) through peso borrowings to
fund this year's capital expenditures, its chief finance officer
said on Tuesday.
Jaime Ysmael told reporters the company was looking at
seeking loans and issuing bonds with tenors of five, seven and
10 years, adding that he expects "reasonable" interest rates.
Ayala Land has just raised 16 billion pesos through a top-up
share placement, its single largest capital-raising exercise
ever to support its 100-billion-peso capital expenditure
programme this year.
($1 = 44.8250 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry)