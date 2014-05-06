May 6 Three months ending March 31, 2014. (in billion pesos) Net income 3.46 vs 2.76 Revenue 22.75 vs 18.52 EPS (basic, peso) 0.25 vs 0.20 NOTE: Ayala Land Inc, one of the Philippines' top property companies, is a unit of the country's oldest conglomerate, Ayala Corp. For the full report on Ayala Land's results, click on link.reuters.com/muw98v ($1 = 44.4 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)