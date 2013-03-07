MANILA, March 7 Ayala Land Inc, the
Philippines' largest property developer, has raised 12.2 billion
pesos ($300 million) from a share placement offered at a
discounted price of 30.50 pesos per share, it said on Thursday.
Ayala Land said it had increased the offer size to 399.5
million shares from 320 million due to strong demand. Parent
company Ayala Corp helped facilitate the offering by
lending its shares.
Ayala Land shares had closed at 32.85 pesos on Wednesday
ahead of the share sale.
Proceeds will be used to fund Ayala Land developments, with
the company earmarking 46 billion pesos to complete projects in
its 66 billion peso capital expenditure programme for 2013.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)