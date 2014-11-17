* Raising funds in partnership with Blackstone unit

* Power, infrastructure to make up 10 pct of profit by 2016 (Adds industry, economy context)

By Neil Jerome Morales

MANILA, Nov 17 The Philippines' oldest conglomerate Ayala Corp is looking to borrow as much as $1.6 billion in the next 12 months to finance two separate power projects to boost its energy business, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company will raise the money either through syndicated loans or export credit agency financing, Delfin Gonzalez Jr., Ayala Corp managing director and chief finance officer, told reporters.

Southeast Asia's fifth-largest economy needs 900 MW of new power supply before March to prevent rolling brownouts on the main Luzon island - home to most of its manufacturing and service industries and more than half of its 100 million people.

Ayala, which entered the energy business in 2010, expects power and infrastructure to account for a tenth of group earnings by 2016. The group added infrastructure three years ago to its portfolio, mainly comprised of banking, telecommunications, property and water utility.

The company will jointly raise $1 billion with partner Sithe Global Power LLC, part of the Blackstone Group investment house, to fund a major expansion of a 660 megawattt (MW) coal-fired power plant in Bataan province, west of Manila.

Ayala plans to increase capacity by nearly 1,000 MW, and expects to finish loan financing for the project by mid-2015.

The other $600 million portion of Ayala's financing plan,, likely to be completed before the end of 2014, will fund a separate 600 MW project in Lanao del Norte province, in southern Philippines.

Both of the new power projects will commence operations in 2018 or 2019, Gonzalez said. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and Kenneth Maxwell)