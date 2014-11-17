Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MANILA Nov 17 Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is looking to borrow as much as $1.6 billion in the next 12 months to finance two power projects, a senior company official said on Monday.
The company will raise the money either through syndicated loans or export credit agency financing to build a nearly 1,000 megawatt (MW) power generation facility in western Bataan province and a separate 600 MW project in Lanao del Norte province in southern Philippines, Delfin Gonzalez Jr., Ayala Corp managing director and chief finance officer, told reporters.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.