Feb 17 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2013 (in billion pesos) Net income 11.7 vs 9.0 Revenue 81.5 vs 59.9 EPS (basic, peso) 0.84 vs 0.68 NOTE: Ayala Land Inc, one of the Philippines' biggest property and shopping mall developers, is a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp. To view the company filing on its results, click on link.reuters.com/fuq86v. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sunil Nair)