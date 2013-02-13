MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MANILA Feb 13 Ayala Land Inc, the largest property developer in the Philippines, said full-year net profit rose 27 percent to a record level as robust economic growth helped it sell more homes and lease out bigger commercial spaces.
Net profit rose to 9.04 billion pesos ($222 million) from 7.14 billion pesos the year before, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Ayala Land, which builds residential complexes, high-rise condominium and office buildings in addition to operating shopping malls, hotels and resorts, said consolidated revenue grew 23 percent to 54.5 billion pesos.
($1 = 40.695 Philippine pesos)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island