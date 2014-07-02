(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
* New law will allow 100 pct foreign ownership of lenders
* Mitsubishi UFJ, CIMB and TPG among suitors - bankers
* Targets include Rizal Commercial Banking Corp - bankers
* Bank sector showing strong loan growth but is overcrowded
By Saeed Azhar and Siegfrid Alegado
SINGAPORE/MANILA, July 3 A planned law allowing
foreign firms to take full control of Philippine lenders is
drawing eager suitors to the sector, including Japan's
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Malaysia's CIMB
Group Holdings, bankers familiar with the matter say.
The attraction also lies in the Philippines' emergence as
one of Southeast Asia's most rapidly growing economies - one
that has sharply boosted personal incomes and demand for loans -
while the banking sector is highly fragmented and
underdeveloped, making it ripe for consolidation.
Others scoping out acquisition opportunities are private
equity firms such as TPG as well as Taiwanese banks,
the bankers said, adding that targets include Rizal Commercial
Banking Corp (RCBC). The sources declined to be
identified as negotiations were confidential.
"The Philippines' banking sector is an attractive market for
foreign banks and PE funds because it offers the perfect mix of
fast growth in individual wealth and investability," said Keith
Pogson, Asia financial services leader at accounting and
consultancy firm EY.
By contrast, China, Indonesia and Malaysia place limits on
foreign investment in banks.
The Philippine law would replace a cap of 60 percent on
foreign ownership and abolish previous rules that allowed just
10 foreign banks in the country. Already passed by Congress, it
awaits the approval of President Benigno Aquino, who has flagged
this is likely to come soon.
It is one of a slew of economic reforms led by Aquino that
follow the Southeast Asian nation's long sought attainment of an
investment grade credit rating last year, and brings the
Philippines in line with countries like Australia and Japan
which allow banks to be wholly owned by foreign firms.
BEVY OF BUYERS
Gaining full control of a local bank, as opposed to just 60
percent, will allow foreign banks to merge a Philippine lender's
operations with their own - a strategy that makes it easier for
them to capitalise on regional trade flows and serve companies
in their home countries that want to invest in the Philippines.
The latter motivation is particularly true of Japanese banks
like Mitsubishi UFJ, banking sources said.
"All the heavy industries and construction companies from
Japan see a huge amount of infrastructure spending in the
Philippines," said a M&A banker at a European bank.
"The Japanese banks want to be there...so they can fund
these companies. If you step back further, there is also a
strong political desire on the part of the Japanese leadership
to have strong ties with ASEAN."
An executive at a large Japanese bank said his bank was
looking to acquire a Philippine lender but added it had yet to
narrow down any targets. He declined to be identified further.
The planned law was also a topic of discussion between Aquino
and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Aquino's trip to Japan
last month with Abe expressing his approval.
Representatives for Japan's top three banks - Mitsubishi
UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho
Financial Group - did not respond to requests for
comment.
The potential for growth in retail banking may also appeal
to some foreign banks. Over the last 10 years, the growth rate
for individual wealth has averaged 12 percent - Asia's highest,
according to data from EY and Credit Suisse, yet 80 percent of
Filipino households still do not have a bank account.
Among other lenders, Malaysia's CIMB said in May it is
looking at mid-tier banks after efforts to buy 60 percent of San
Miguel Corp's unlisted banking unit fell through.
Singapore's DBS has said it would consider an opportunity in
Philippines if it fits its strategy. Last year it walked away
from Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon after changes in
ownership limits prevented it taking majority control.
TPG and CVC Capital Partners are among buyout firms looking
at potential acquisitions, bankers said. They declined to
comment.
CONSOLIDATION NEEDED
On one hand, the outlook for loan demand in the Philippines
is robust, accounting for the industry's forward 12-month price
to earnings ratio of 14, the highest among banks in
Asia-Pacific, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
Aggregate bank loans are expected to climb between 10 and 15
percent this year, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services. Central bank data also shows loans for producing goods
and project financing were up 19 percent in May from a year
earlier while consumer loans were up 11 percent.
But the industry in its entirety is small. Singapore's DBS
has nearly 1.5 times more assets than the combined assets held
by the Philippine banking sector.
It is also overcrowded with 700 banks. Indonesia, with more
than twice the population, has 120. And many lenders are truly
minnows, with the top seven of 36 commercial banks controlling
two thirds of the industry's assets.
That has made a compelling case for consolidation,
particularly ahead of new capital rules and the planned law has
the backing of both the Philippines' central bank and its
banking association.
"We've been sending the signal that if you are below a
certain scale, sub-scale or your operations are not economical
and competitive - so you have options, either you level up or
you combine or you sell out," Nestor Espenilla Jr, the central
bank's deputy governor, told Reuters.
The government is in the process of selling United Coconut
Planters Bank, which has drawn interest from Philippine National
Bank and may attract foreign bidders, people familiar with the
matter said. Ranked 12th in the Philippines, it has assets of
around 265 billion pesos ($6 billion).
But bankers note that the most appealing targets are also
the least likely to be interested in accepting a full takeover,
although they may be open to selling a stake.
Two of the most attractive targets for foreign suitors may
be Philippine National Bank, the country's 5th largest
lender, and RCBC, ranked No. 8, said Lexter Azurin, head of
equity research at Unicapital Securities Inc. The two banks
trade at price-to-book ratios of 1.4 and 1.1 respectively,
cheaper than the industry average of 1.7, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
PNB Chief Executive Reynaldo Maclang told Reuters his bank
was not considering a merger with a foreign lender and RCBC CEO
Lorenzo Tan said the bank may consider a non-controlling capital
infusion from a strategic investor along the lines of a purchase
by CVC in 2011 of a 15 percent stake.
East West Banking Corp, the nation's 14th biggest
lender, says it has fielded interest from foreign bidders.
CEO Tony Moncupa said the bank might be open to partnerships
or a stake sale, but not a takeover. "If we think it will take
the bank higher, then we will consider," he told Reuters.
($1=43.66 pesos)
(Additional reporting by Lawrence White and Stephen Aldred in
Hong Kong, Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo and Shilpa Murthy in
Bangalore; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)