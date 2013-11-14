BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
MANILA Nov 14 The Philippines' largest lender BDO Unibank Inc said on Thursday it had signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Citibank's thrift bank unit in the country.
The acquisition of Citibank Savings Inc, which has 10 branches in the Philippines including eight in Manila, is still subject to closing conditions and the Philippine central bank's approval, BDO said in a filing to Manila's stock exchange.
It gave no financial details.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.