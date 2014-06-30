BRIEF-Alza Real Estate FY result turns to net profit of 17.4 mln euros
* FY net profit 17.4 million euros ($18.5 million) versus loss 50.7 million euros year ago
MANILA, June 30 BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' biggest lender by assets, said on Monday it had entered into an agreement to buy small lender The Real Bank (A Thrift Bank) Inc, with 24 branches.
BDO, owned by the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy Sr, did not disclose the terms of the deal that involves the acquisiton of all assets and assumption of liabilities of a bank with a deposit base of 7.2 billion pesos ($165 million).
The transaction was still subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, BDO told the Philippine Stock Exchange.
Click on (bit.ly/UZFktH) to view the disclosure.
($1 = 43.8 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LAGOS, March 15 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) plans to reduce loan growth this year to focus on the increased profit to be had from maintaining domestic bond investment levels, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.