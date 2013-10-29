Oct 29 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net profit 18.2 vs 10.5 NOTE: BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' largest lender, is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy Sr. BDO said in a press statement it was on track to hit its full-year net profit guidance of 20.4 billion pesos. To view the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/pyc34v). ($1 = 43.1 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA; Editing by Sunil Nair)