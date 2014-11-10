MANILA Nov 10 BDO Unibank Inc, the
Philippines' largest lender, has secured an extra $500 million
in a credit line supplied by the Export-Import Bank of Korea
to meet growing financing needs of South Korean
companies operating in the Philippines.
In a statement, BDO said on Monday it had signed an
agreement last week with Korea Eximbank to increase the credit
line to $700 million from $200 million. A Korea Eximbank
official in Manila confirmed the bank had signed the extended
accord with BDO.
Annual trade volume between the Philippines and South Korea
rose by a factor of 2.5 over the past decade to $12.5 billion in
2013, BDO said.
