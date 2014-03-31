March 31 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2013 (in billion pesos) Net loss 1.32 vs 0.69 Revenue 12.34 vs 0.20 NOTE: Leisure and gaming firm Bloomberry Resorts Corp , owned by the Philippines' fourth-richest man Enrique Razon, opened the first phase of its $1.2-billion Solaire casino resort at Entertainment City along Manila Bay in March last year. Click on (link.reuters.com/nas97v) to view Bloomberry's statement on its results. ($1 = 44.8 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)