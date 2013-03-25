BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 EPS $0.11
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
MANILA, March 25 Philippine Airlines (PAL) said it is looking to buy 20 Boeing 777X jets as part of its multi-billion-dollar re-fleeting programme.
"It depends on the price. We are looking at the new Boeing 777X. We may buy 10 and, if it performs well, we'll exercise an option for 10 more," PAL President Ramon Ang told reporters on Monday.
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference