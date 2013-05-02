Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
GREATER NOIDA, India May 2 The Philippines has no plan to issue sovereign bonds in 2013, National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon told reporters on Thursday at the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting in India. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh)
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities